Kingsford volleyball wins district, moves to regionals

The Kingsford High School Girls Volleyball team won the District Championship by defeating Houghton 3–0. The Flivvers advance to Regionals to play Kingsley on Tuesday, November 10, at Manistique High School, with the match starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern / 5:00 p.m. Central. Tickets are available at GoFan.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Breitung Township Schools