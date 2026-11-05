🍽️ Kings Mountain NC Food Jobs: Multiple Manager Roles Open

Kings Mountain has some solid food service leadership roles open right now. If you like running a team and keeping a restaurant humming, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Kings Mountain, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages, up to $18/hr for fully certified; base range listed $11–$16/hr

Lead a department (Guest Service, Kitchen, or People) and help run a busy McDonald’s. This role stands out for daily pay access (Tapcheck), free meals, free uniforms, flexible scheduling, paid vacation after one year with open availability, and growth paths like Archways to Opportunity and scholarship programs.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

Location: Kings Mountain, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the Subway inside a convenience setting: manage staff, schedules, food safety, and inventory while keeping guests happy. Good fit if you like a hands-on role where you train the team, handle hiring, control food and labor costs, and keep the store clean and compliant.

(Duplicate posting also appears on Indeed; details are the same, so this is one role.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.