🏥 Multiple CT Tech Travel Roles in Kingman, KS With $2.4K–$2.7K Weekly Pay

Kingman’s hospital scene is busy and looking for skilled CT techs. If you’re open to travel work, there are several solid contracts here with strong weekly pay and benefits.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour night shifts

, , Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Pay: $2,767 per week

This role is great if you like steady night shifts and guaranteed hours. MRI experience is a plus, and you’ll get holiday pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and guaranteed hours.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour evening shifts

, , Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Pay: $2,480 per week (based on 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts)

If you prefer longer shifts and more days off, this evening CT role could fit. Perks include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, referral bonuses, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Kingman, KS, US

Type: Full-time contract , 40 hrs/week , 5x8 evening shifts

, , Start Date: 12/07/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

Pay: $2,697 per week

You’ll work mostly Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM–12:00 AM, with some weekend rotation and on-call. Strong CT experience and ARRT certification in CT or MRI are required; benefits include weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

If one of these fits your schedule and pay goals, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you can lock in your ideal shift.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.