🏥 Kingman, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying CT Travel Roles

Kingman’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for imaging pros. If you’re open to travel work or weekend hospice shifts, there’s solid money and experience on the table.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

This is the top-paying CT role on the list, with steady 40-hour weeks and evening shifts. LRS offers weekly direct deposit, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr evenings)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

Monday–Friday schedule with rotating weekends and guaranteed 40 hours. Great if you want strong CT experience in a travel role and hold ARRT, Kansas license, and AHA BLS.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, internship-listed (40 hrs/week, 8-hr night shifts)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

Night-shift CT role with a long-established, RN-founded travel agency. Good fit if you like nights and want consistent 40-hour weeks.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, internship-listed (40 hrs/week, 8-hr evenings)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

Evening CT role focused on accurate imaging and patient positioning. ALOIS highlights industry-leading pay plus housing and cost-of-living stipends.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr evenings)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 14 weeks

Inpatient CT role with evening shifts and guaranteed hours. Pride Health offers weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and cancellation protection.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

Radiology CT role with a well-known travel agency that offers weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE, and housing options.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Kingman, KS

Type: Travel, internship-listed (36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)

Start: 11/23/2026 for 13 weeks

Three 12-hour night shifts per week if you like compressed schedules. Benefits start day 1, plus license reimbursement, hotel/rental car discounts, and referral bonuses up to $700.

Employer: Rivercross Healthcare

Location: Kingman, KS (in-person, hospice in Kingman, Pratt, Anthony, Medicine Lodge & Attica areas)

Type: Part-time, PRN, weekend on-call

Schedule: On-call Friday 5:00 p.m. – Monday 8:00 a.m. and/or 12-hour shifts Saturday & Sunday

Coordinate hospice care on weekends: triage calls, perform admits, manage symptoms, and support families at end of life. Requires a current RN license, 3+ years healthcare experience (hospice preferred), CPR, reliable insured car, and ability to reach patients within about an hour.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still open. Share this with a nurse or CT tech friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.