Looking to add a dog to your family in Kingman? These adoptable pups at Mohave County Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Kyle is a young shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn with a patient family. Puppy adopters should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Bon Bon is a black shepherd mix puppy looking for a family who can guide her as she grows. She’ll need basic training, social time, and a safe place to explore.

👉 Meet Bon Bon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Sarge is a brown shepherd mix pup who will thrive with structure and kindness. A great match for someone ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Sarge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Hansel is another sweet shepherd mix baby, ready to bond closely with his new people. He’ll need regular exercise and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Hansel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Clifford is a black shepherd mix puppy looking for a forever home that can keep up with puppy play and provide consistent training.

👉 Meet Clifford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Fancy is a brown shepherd mix baby who will benefit from a family ready to invest time in training, socializing, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Fubo is a brown shepherd mix puppy, eager for a home that can give him structure, playtime, and positive training.

👉 Meet Fubo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Jenna is a chocolate Lab mix adult, a great option if you’d like a dog past the tiny puppy stage. Adult dogs often settle into routines more quickly than puppies.

👉 Meet Jenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Shadow is a black shepherd/Lab mix adult who may be a nice fit for an active home that enjoys walks and time outdoors.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Pumpkin is another black shepherd/Lab mix adult, ready for a committed adopter who can give him regular exercise and a stable routine.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler / Doberman Pinscher mix

Rottweiler / Doberman Pinscher mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Diesel is a strong, handsome Rottweiler/Doberman mix who will do best with an adopter comfortable with larger, powerful breeds and committed to ongoing training.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Loki is a female Husky mix, likely to enjoy activity and mental stimulation, as many Huskies do. She’ll appreciate an adopter who can give her time, exercise, and structure.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingman, AZ, please consider visiting Mohave County Animal Shelter or calling (928) 753-2727 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.