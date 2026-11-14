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🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kingman, AZ
Looking to add a dog to your family in Kingman? These adoptable pups at Mohave County Animal Shelter are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Kyle
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Kyle is a young shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn with a patient family. Puppy adopters should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bon Bon
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Bon Bon is a black shepherd mix puppy looking for a family who can guide her as she grows. She’ll need basic training, social time, and a safe place to explore.
👉 Meet Bon Bon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sarge
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Sarge is a brown shepherd mix pup who will thrive with structure and kindness. A great match for someone ready for puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet Sarge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hansel
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Hansel is another sweet shepherd mix baby, ready to bond closely with his new people. He’ll need regular exercise and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Hansel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clifford
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Clifford is a black shepherd mix puppy looking for a forever home that can keep up with puppy play and provide consistent training.
👉 Meet Clifford and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fancy
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Fancy is a brown shepherd mix baby who will benefit from a family ready to invest time in training, socializing, and daily exercise.
👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fubo
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Fubo is a brown shepherd mix puppy, eager for a home that can give him structure, playtime, and positive training.
👉 Meet Fubo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jenna
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Jenna is a chocolate Lab mix adult, a great option if you’d like a dog past the tiny puppy stage. Adult dogs often settle into routines more quickly than puppies.
👉 Meet Jenna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Shadow is a black shepherd/Lab mix adult who may be a nice fit for an active home that enjoys walks and time outdoors.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Shepherd / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Pumpkin is another black shepherd/Lab mix adult, ready for a committed adopter who can give him regular exercise and a stable routine.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: Rottweiler / Doberman Pinscher mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Diesel is a strong, handsome Rottweiler/Doberman mix who will do best with an adopter comfortable with larger, powerful breeds and committed to ongoing training.
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Loki is a female Husky mix, likely to enjoy activity and mental stimulation, as many Huskies do. She’ll appreciate an adopter who can give her time, exercise, and structure.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kingman, AZ, please consider visiting Mohave County Animal Shelter or calling (928) 753-2727 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.