Kingman’s retail scene is steady right now, with several part-time roles that are great for extra income or getting back into work.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Kingman, AZ:

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help bag groceries, keep the store clean, bring carts in, and offer to help customers load their car. Good fit if you like staying busy, being helpful, and don’t mind working in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Safeway

Safeway Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, check product quality, and get everything ready for pickup. Great if you enjoy moving around the store, using a handheld device, and working behind the scenes while still helping customers.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Kingman, AZ (within ~25 miles of home)

Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours

Pay: $15.90/hour

Visit different retail stores to set up displays, stock shelves, and check inventory. You make your own schedule, so this is ideal if you need flexible hours and like working independently.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the next batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.