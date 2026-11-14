Kingman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Kingman, AZ.

Employer: Arizona Desert Dermatology

Arizona Desert Dermatology Location: Kingman, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, employee assistance program

Busy oncology practice where you’ll room patients, take vitals, help with injections, labs, and support chemo prep for nurses. Great fit if you’re a certified Medical Assistant with BLS and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Apply on employer site (Indeed apps not accepted):

https://fa-ewqy-saasfaprod1.fa.ocs.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX_1/jobs/preview/3065/?keyword=Medical+assistant&mode=location

Employer: NCW Staffing Inc

Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Temporary / Locum

Pay: $150/hour

Schedule: Dec 7–9 , Mon–Wed, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (lunch 12:30–1:30)

, Mon–Wed, (lunch 12:30–1:30) Extras: Travel or lodging covered if needed

Short-term dentist role doing surgical extractions, dentures (including digital), and crown & bridge with full treatment planning. Ideal if you’re licensed with active DEA and CSR and want a well-paid, 3-day locum in Kingman.

Employer: Kingman Regional Medical Center

Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time

Entry-level Health Information Management role focused on prepping and scanning charts, quality checking records, and tracking provider documentation. Good match if you have a high school diploma/GED, are detail-oriented, and like computer-based work with no direct blood/body fluid exposure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Kingman healthcare jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.