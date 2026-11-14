Kingman has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Shadow is a sleek, all-black adult kitty waiting at Mohave County Animal Shelter. Adult cats are often calmer and already past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for quieter homes. If you’re looking for a steady, elegant housemate, Shadow could be your girl.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Kimber is a young tortoiseshell beauty with that classic “tortie” look. Her adoption fee is listed as $0, which can make it easier for the right family to bring her home and spend more on supplies and vet care.

👉 Meet Kimber and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Samus is a young brown tabby girl with a fee-waived adoption, making her a wonderful option if you’re ready for a playful, growing cat. Young cats often still have kitten energy but are a bit more independent.

👉 Meet Samus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Eclipse is a 3‑month‑old orange tabby boy with a handsome coat. His description says he’s loyal, smart, and curious, always ready to explore every corner of his world. He’s looking for a family who will help him grow and learn.

👉 Meet Eclipse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Nyx is a 3‑month‑old brown tabby kitten described as cuddly, friendly, gentle, playful, and smart. He sounds like a sweet little guy who would love a home where he can play, snuggle, and grow up safe.

👉 Meet Nyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

This 3‑month‑old tortoiseshell kitten named Shadow is described as friendly, adventurous, energetic, playful, and a little mischievous. She sounds perfect for a home that enjoys an active, curious kitten and lots of fun.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Skye is a 3‑month‑old orange tabby boy with a curious nature and a loyal heart. If you’re looking for a sweet kitten to grow up by your side, Skye may be the one.

👉 Meet Skye and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $90

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Belladonna is an adult black-and-white cat, a lovely choice if you want a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten. Adult cats often adjust well and show their personalities quickly in a new home.

👉 Meet Belladonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingman, AZ, please consider visiting Mohave County Animal Shelter or Feral Cat Warriors Inc to meet these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.