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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kingman
Kingman has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your life, this is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.
Lucky
- Breed: Australian Kelpie mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years 8 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingman, AZ)
- Personality/Notes: Described as sweet, very energetic, and protective. His current owner says the only reason he needs a new home is because the other two rescue dogs in the house don’t get along with him. They believe Lucky would do best as an only pet in the home.
Lucky is looking for someone who can give him time, structure, and love in a one-dog household.
👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alec
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Alec is a handsome yellow Lab mix waiting at the county shelter for his new family to find him.
👉 Meet Alec and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scout
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Scout is a striking white Border Collie mix who may be a great match for an active home.
👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ford
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Ford is a beautiful Aussie mix, a classic herding breed dog looking for a fresh start.
👉 Meet Ford and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Naomi
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Naomi is a pretty tricolor shepherd/Lab mix who could be a wonderful all-around companion.
👉 Meet Naomi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Britt
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Britt is a chocolate-colored Lab/AmStaff mix waiting patiently for her new person.
👉 Meet Britt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Coco is a white AmStaff mix who would love a stable, loving home of his own.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ash
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Ash is a blue-toned cattle dog mix, a classic working breed type who may enjoy an active lifestyle.
👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Red
- Breed: Belgian Malinois mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Red is a Belgian Malinois mix, a smart working-breed dog looking for the right match.
👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Egg
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Egg is a black Lab mix who could be a great buddy for walks and couch time.
👉 Meet Egg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Katie
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Katie is a brown AmStaff mix hoping someone will notice her and take her home.
👉 Meet Katie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kathy
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Kathy is another lovely brown AmStaff mix waiting at the shelter for a family.
👉 Meet Kathy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karly
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Karly is a black AmStaff mix who would love a chance to show you what a good dog she can be.
👉 Meet Karly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Augustus
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $135
- Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (928) 753-2727
Augustus is a black American Bulldog mix looking for a loving home and a fresh start.
👉 Meet Augustus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kingman, AZ, please consider visiting Mohave County Animal Shelter or reaching out to Lucky’s private owner through his listing. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing these dogs’ profiles can help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.