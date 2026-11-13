Kingman has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your life, this is a great time to meet these adoptable pups.

Breed: Australian Kelpie mix

Australian Kelpie mix Age: Adult (about 3 years 8 months)

Adult (about 3 years 8 months) Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kingman, AZ)

Personality/Notes: Described as sweet, very energetic, and protective. His current owner says the only reason he needs a new home is because the other two rescue dogs in the house don’t get along with him. They believe Lucky would do best as an only pet in the home.

Lucky is looking for someone who can give him time, structure, and love in a one-dog household.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Alec is a handsome yellow Lab mix waiting at the county shelter for his new family to find him.

👉 Meet Alec and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Scout is a striking white Border Collie mix who may be a great match for an active home.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Ford is a beautiful Aussie mix, a classic herding breed dog looking for a fresh start.

👉 Meet Ford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix

Shepherd (unknown type) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown & black & white) Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Naomi is a pretty tricolor shepherd/Lab mix who could be a wonderful all-around companion.

👉 Meet Naomi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Britt is a chocolate-colored Lab/AmStaff mix waiting patiently for her new person.

👉 Meet Britt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Coco is a white AmStaff mix who would love a stable, loving home of his own.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Ash is a blue-toned cattle dog mix, a classic working breed type who may enjoy an active lifestyle.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Red is a Belgian Malinois mix, a smart working-breed dog looking for the right match.

👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Egg is a black Lab mix who could be a great buddy for walks and couch time.

👉 Meet Egg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Katie is a brown AmStaff mix hoping someone will notice her and take her home.

👉 Meet Katie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Kathy is another lovely brown AmStaff mix waiting at the shelter for a family.

👉 Meet Kathy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Karly is a black AmStaff mix who would love a chance to show you what a good dog she can be.

👉 Meet Karly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $135

Shelter: Mohave County Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 753-2727

Augustus is a black American Bulldog mix looking for a loving home and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Augustus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kingman, AZ, please consider visiting Mohave County Animal Shelter or reaching out to Lucky’s private owner through his listing. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing these dogs’ profiles can help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.