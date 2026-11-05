🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Kingman, AZ

Kingman’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from hospitals, clinics, and home care. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with dialysis patients: set up and run hemodialysis machines, check vitals, and support nurses with direct patient care. Good fit if you have patient care experience and want strong on-the-job training in a specialized setting.

Employer: Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Location: Kingman Crisis & Recovery Inpatient Facility, Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm rotating days

Salary: Not listed

Support adults in a locked, 24/7 inpatient setting as they move through behavioral health crises. You’ll help with assessments, crisis intervention, case management, and recovery-focused support, with solid PTO, holidays, and retirement match.

Employer: Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Location: Inpatient Facility, Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am Mon–Wed (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Similar work to the day BHT role, but on nights with a generous shift differential. Great if you like a quieter environment, crisis work, and strong benefits including PTO, 10 paid holidays, and tuition help.

Employer: AccentCare

Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Likely part-time or full-time (flexible schedules)

Likely Salary: $16.65/hour + $200 employee referral bonus

Provide non-medical home care for seniors: personal care, meals, light housekeeping, meds reminders, and companionship. Flexible hours, daily pay, and training support for DCW, CPR, and First Aid make this a good entry point into healthcare.

Employer: Kingman Regional Medical Center

Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead hospital-wide nursing operations, coordinate staffing, and support clinical teams while ensuring safe, high-quality care. Designed for experienced RNs (2+ years, AZ or compact RN license, BLS/ACLS/PALS) who want leadership responsibility without leaving bedside care behind.

Employer: El Rio Community Health Center / Elk Ridge Community Health

Location: Kingman, AZ (Primary Care setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Integrated behavioral health role in primary care, providing brief assessments, solution-focused interventions, and crisis triage for all ages. Requires a Master’s degree, independent AZ license (LPC, LCSW, or Psychologist), 3+ years’ clinical experience, and BLS.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.