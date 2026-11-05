🔧 Kingman, AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Kingman has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Kingman, AZ:

Employer: doggy doo

doggy doo Location: Kingman, AZ (travel to Golden Valley, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Valle Vista)

(travel to Golden Valley, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Valle Vista) Type: Part-time (Mon–Wed, day shift)

(Mon–Wed, day shift) Pay: From $16.50/hour

This is an outdoor job cleaning pet waste at homes and businesses. You’ll drive your own reliable vehicle, follow a route, work around pets, and stay active in all kinds of weather.

Employer: All The Jewells, LLC

Location: Kingman, AZ – Amtrak Station

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Night-owl friendly role: unlock the station before trains arrive, answer passenger questions, clean the lobby and bathrooms, and lock up after trains depart. Some light outdoor work and occasional snow shoveling when needed.

Employer: Hampton by Hilton

Location: Kingman, AZ

Type: Full-time (about 32–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.15/hour

You’ll sort, wash, dry, and move hotel laundry using commercial machines, keeping everything clean and organized. Good fit if you like routine, staying on your feet, and working behind the scenes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.