🐱 Playful & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Kingman, AZ

Kingman has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes through Feral Cat Warriors Inc. From tiny explorers to a sassy adult queen, there’s a great match for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

About Gary: Gary is a young black and white kitten with a big personality in a tiny body. He’s adventurous, smart, and playful, and he loves having other kittens around to wrestle and snuggle with. He’s also affectionate and gentle, the kind of kitten who will curl up in your lap and purr while you relax.

He’d do especially well in a home with another friendly cat or kitten who enjoys playtime.

👉 Meet Gary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

A baby Siamese mix with calico coloring, Virgo is a striking little girl. Check her listing for more on her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Virgo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory / white

Cream or ivory / white Adoption fee: See shelter for details

See shelter for details Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Pisces is a pale cream-and-white Siamese baby boy. If you love the look and voice of Siamese cats, he may be a great fit. Call the shelter for fee and more info.

👉 Meet Pisces and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Pippi is a snowy white kitten with short, easy-care fur. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Pippi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Scorpio is a black Siamese mix kitten, a bit unusual and very eye-catching. He’s young and ready to bond with his new family.

👉 Meet Scorpio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

Magazine is a black-and-white tuxedo-style kitten with short fur. He’s still a baby and would love a home where he can play, nap, and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Magazine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Feral Cat Warriors Inc

Phone: (865) 217-6532

About Prudance: Prudance can be the sweetest cat, but she also has a spicy side and will clearly tell you when she wants space. She has been in foster care since February 2026 and is so ready for a forever home now.

Best in a home with no other cats , or with a cat that will leave her alone

, or with a cat that will She was attacked by a dog in the past and cannot be around dogs of any size

in the past and With a bit of time and patience, she’ll work her way into your heart

Prudance is a great match for someone who understands cat boundaries and wants a loyal companion without dogs in the home.

👉 Meet Prudance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kingman, AZ and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Feral Cat Warriors Inc. A quick call to (865) 217-6532 can start the adoption process or answer your questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.