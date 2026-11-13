King William has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at the Regional Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 769-4983

Eggnog is a beautiful young longhaired cat with a mostly white coat. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond with her people. If you’ve been dreaming of a fluffy companion, Eggnog could be your match.

👉 Meet Eggnog and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 769-4983

Apple Cider is a young, shorthaired cat with a rich brown/chocolate coat. She’s still in her youthful stage and ready to grow up with a family who will love her for life.

👉 Meet Apple Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Phone: (804) 769-4983

Pugsley is a baby kitten with a mostly white coat. He’s at that fun, playful age where everything is new and exciting, and he’s ready to learn all about family life.

👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near King William, VA, consider visiting the Regional Animal Shelter or calling (804) 769-4983 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.