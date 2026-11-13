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🐱 Sweet Young Cats Waiting for Loving Homes in King William
King William has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at the Regional Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.
Eggnog
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Eggnog is a beautiful young longhaired cat with a mostly white coat. She’s at the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond with her people. If you’ve been dreaming of a fluffy companion, Eggnog could be your match.
👉 Meet Eggnog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Cider
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Apple Cider is a young, shorthaired cat with a rich brown/chocolate coat. She’s still in her youthful stage and ready to grow up with a family who will love her for life.
👉 Meet Apple Cider and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pugsley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Pugsley is a baby kitten with a mostly white coat. He’s at that fun, playful age where everything is new and exciting, and he’s ready to learn all about family life.
👉 Meet Pugsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near King William, VA, consider visiting the Regional Animal Shelter or calling (804) 769-4983 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.