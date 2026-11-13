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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in King William, VA
Looking for a new four-legged family member in King William, VA? These sweet adoptable pups are waiting at the Regional Animal Shelter for someone to take them home and love them.
Lainey
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Location: King William, VA
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Lainey is a tiny baby Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you’re looking for a small dog to grow up by your side, this little girl could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Lainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rusty
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Location: King William, VA
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Rusty is a chocolate-colored Lab mix puppy with darker markings. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready for a family who will guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Copper
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
- Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter
- Location: King William, VA
- Phone: (804) 769-4983
Copper is a light-colored Lab mix puppy with white markings. He’s a young boy who will need love, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows up.
👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Regional Animal Shelter at (804) 769-4983 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.