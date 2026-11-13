Looking for a new four-legged family member in King William, VA? These sweet adoptable pups are waiting at the Regional Animal Shelter for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings

Black with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Location: King William, VA

King William, VA Phone: (804) 769-4983

Lainey is a tiny baby Yorkie mix with classic black-and-tan coloring. If you’re looking for a small dog to grow up by your side, this little girl could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Lainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Location: King William, VA

King William, VA Phone: (804) 769-4983

Rusty is a chocolate-colored Lab mix puppy with darker markings. He’s young, eager to learn, and ready for a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Regional Animal Shelter

Location: King William, VA

King William, VA Phone: (804) 769-4983

Copper is a light-colored Lab mix puppy with white markings. He’s a young boy who will need love, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows up.

👉 Meet Copper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Regional Animal Shelter at (804) 769-4983 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and current availability. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.