King of Prussia has steady demand for security pros, especially around the casino and retail hubs. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the security team at a busy casino resort. You’ll supervise officers, handle major incidents, and help train and coach staff while protecting guests, employees, and property.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line safety role patrolling the hotel, casino, and outdoor areas on foot, bike, or vehicle. Good fit if you can stay on your feet, respond calmly to emergencies, and like an active shift.

Employer: Andy Frain Services

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time (flex schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Flexible retail security role with weekly pay and employee discounts. You’ll control entrances, patrol buildings, respond to alarms, and write reports while helping shoppers and staff feel safe.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.