King of Prussia is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in tech, defense, and process improvement. If you’ve got program or people management experience, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: RM SOLUTIONS INC

RM SOLUTIONS INC Location: Valley Forge / King of Prussia, PA (local only)

(local only) Type: Full-time, hybrid (on-site 4 days/week)

Salary: $90,500 – $110,000 per year

Lead working sessions with business and tech teams, map processes, and connect sales workflows with systems like SAP, BI/Qlik, and digital platforms. Great fit if you’re strong in requirements gathering, process diagrams, and tools like Visio, Excel, Teams, Azure DevOps.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $166,900 – $309,900 per year

High-impact leadership role running complex space programs from start to finish, including cost, schedule, and technical performance. You’ll lead teams, work directly with government customers, manage contracts, and drive Agile/CI-CD delivery—TS/SCI clearance is a must.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,700 – $251,900 per year

Own cost, schedule, and technical performance for a key hardware product line (MK21A Arming & Fuzing Assembly). You’ll coordinate engineering, supply chain, finance, and operations, using Earned Value Management (EVM) and CAM skills to keep a complex defense program on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.