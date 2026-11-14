King of Prussia’s food scene is busy right now, especially around the mall and casino. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest interaction, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role where you greet and seat guests and run the register. Good fit if you like talking with people, keeping things organized, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead kitchen operations, develop menus, and train cooks across multiple outlets. Ideal for an experienced chef ready to step into a bigger leadership role in a large casino environment.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on supervisor role over kitchen sanitation and dish operations. You’ll assign tasks, check cleanliness, and keep equipment in good working order.

Employer: Neiman Marcus (Saks Global / Exemplar Luxury Group)

(Saks Global / Exemplar Luxury Group) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $2.83 – $9.06/hour (base, varies by location)

Serve guests in a luxury retail restaurant with a focus on polished service, wine and food knowledge, and a clean, professional look. Comes with employee discount and a full benefits package for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation (Valley Forge Casino Resort)

(Valley Forge Casino Resort) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee food and beverage outlets during your shift, from staff schedules and guest service to inventory and closing procedures. Good step up if you’ve been a lead server or bartender and want more responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.