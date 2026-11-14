King of Prussia has a nice mix of hands-on clinical roles and behind-the-scenes healthcare support jobs right now. Good options here whether you like direct patient care or prefer office-based work.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48.30 – $58.15 per hour

Post-anesthesia care for kids at a top pediatric hospital. You’ll use your RN skills in a high-acuity setting with strong support for professional growth, shared governance, and ongoing education.

Employer: Helping Hands Family – Autism Services

Location: King of Prussia, PA (hybrid – office about 2 days/month)

(hybrid – office about 2 days/month) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22 – $24 per hour

Healthcare billing and collections role supporting autism therapy services. Great fit if you have 1–2+ years of healthcare A/R experience and want mostly remote work while helping families navigate insurance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 275 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25.50 – $38.50 per hour (plus potential bonuses and benefits)

Lead the optical department, manage a small team, and support eye care services. Good for someone with retail/optical or supervisory experience who wants steady pay, benefits, and a clear growth path.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s really a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.