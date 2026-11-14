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📣 King of Prussia Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
King of Prussia is busy right now, especially for people who like selling, consulting, and building client relationships. Here are several solid Sales & Marketing roles hiring in the area.
Senior Business Consultant
- Employer: SitelogIQ
- Location: King of Prussia, PA (on-site, some regional travel up to 30%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive)
Work with school district leaders to build long-term partnerships around energy-efficient, healthier school buildings. Great fit if you have PK-12 education leadership or construction/engineering services sales experience and want to make a direct impact on local schools.
Sales Design Consultant - King of Prussia
- Employer: Tuff Shed
- Location: King of Prussia, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly + commission, first-year earnings about $55,000–$75,000
Help customers design sheds, garages, and custom buildings while earning commission on top of hourly pay. Good for someone with strong people skills, an eye for design, and a valid driver’s license who wants paid training and room to grow.
Commercial Cleaning Sales Representative
- Employer: Goal Cleaning LLC
- Location: King of Prussia, PA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission, performance bonuses
Sell commercial cleaning services to hospitals, schools, and offices, with uncapped earning potential and clear room for advancement. Ideal if you have B2B sales experience, like building client relationships, and want paid training, PTO, and a 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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