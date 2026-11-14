King of Prussia is busy right now, especially for people who like selling, consulting, and building client relationships. Here are several solid Sales & Marketing roles hiring in the area.

Employer: SitelogIQ

SitelogIQ Location: King of Prussia, PA (on-site, some regional travel up to 30%)

(on-site, some regional travel up to 30%) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive)

Work with school district leaders to build long-term partnerships around energy-efficient, healthier school buildings. Great fit if you have PK-12 education leadership or construction/engineering services sales experience and want to make a direct impact on local schools.

Employer: Tuff Shed

Tuff Shed Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + commission, first-year earnings about $55,000–$75,000

Help customers design sheds, garages, and custom buildings while earning commission on top of hourly pay. Good for someone with strong people skills, an eye for design, and a valid driver’s license who wants paid training and room to grow.

Employer: Goal Cleaning LLC

Goal Cleaning LLC Location: King of Prussia, PA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$80,000 base + uncapped commission, performance bonuses

Sell commercial cleaning services to hospitals, schools, and offices, with uncapped earning potential and clear room for advancement. Ideal if you have B2B sales experience, like building client relationships, and want paid training, PTO, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.