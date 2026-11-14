King of Prussia is busy right now with hands-on work, from aerospace machining to cannabis edibles and warehouse shifts. If you like building, fixing, or moving things, there’s a solid mix of hourly and salaried roles here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Lead a Production Quality Assurance team on high-value aerospace hardware. You’ll oversee day-to-day QA on the shop floor, drive defect reduction and audits, and work closely with design, planning, and manufacturing.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: Valley Forge/King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,100 – $269,500/year

Run advanced machine shop operations that support national defense programs. Great fit if you’ve led production teams before and want to own cost, schedule, and quality for complex machining work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,000 – $76,100/year

Hands-on role making precision parts and tools for experimental projects. Ideal if you have machining training, like problem-solving setups, and can work rotating/second shifts while pursuing a security clearance.

Employer: Grön

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour

Support daily cannabis edible production by prepping ingredients, running packaging equipment, and keeping work areas clean and organized. Good for folks from restaurants, retail, or production lines who like fast-paced, team-based work.

Employer: LanceSoft, Inc. (staffing for a biopharma client)

(staffing for a biopharma client) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Contract, 12-hour shifts (5AM–5PM or 5PM–5AM, every other weekend)

Work in large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing doing fermentation/cell culture, solution prep, filtration, and cleaning in a cGMP environment. Great step if you have some manufacturing or biotech background and want experience in regulated pharma.

Employer: FedEx

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Part-time , early mornings (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 10:00 AM )

, early mornings (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $19.47/hour

Move and sort packages using scan/load methods in a warehouse setting. No experience or education required, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working in a fast, physical environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have related openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.