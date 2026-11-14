King of Prussia is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from mall retail to call-center style client support. If you like talking with people and keeping busy, there’s a nice mix of entry-level and growth-focused jobs here.

Employer: Buckman's Inc.

Buckman's Inc. Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Full-time / Part-time Salary: Not listed

Help fellow skiers and snowboarders gear up at a long-time, family-owned shop. Great fit if you’re enthusiastic about winter sports and want flexible day/night/weekend shifts.

Employer: Diesel

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a team in a global premium denim and fashion brand. You’ll drive store sales, coach staff, and manage daily operations while representing a well-known luxury label.

Employer: Hibu

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.55/hour

Phone-based role helping clients with billing and account questions for Hibu’s products. Good for detail-oriented problem solvers with some billing or customer-facing experience.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role in a busy sports bar setting, handling guest payments and service with a smile. Nice option if you enjoy a fast-paced, food & beverage environment.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help run a jewelry store while growing toward a Store Manager role. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of sales/commission experience and like coaching a team and working with customers on special purchases.

Employer: Sleep Number Corporation

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Most earn $48,000–$58,000/year (base $17.75/hour + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Retail sales role helping customers find the right Sleep Number bed and sleep products. Good for goal-driven people who like consultative selling and want strong benefits and training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.