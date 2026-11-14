King of Prussia is buzzing with high‑level engineering work, especially in space and defense. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong options here with serious pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,100 – $269,500

Senior systems role on a next‑gen wideband MILSATCOM program, covering requirements flow‑down, verification/validation, and major design reviews (SRR, PDR, CDR). You’ll work across space and ground segments, with access to flexible schedules (like 4x10s), strong benefits, and potential short‑ and long‑term incentives; U.S. citizenship and ability to get a DoD Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin Space Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,900 – $178,100

Senior mechanical role designing and developing mechanical and electromechanical systems for space missions, using Creo and core mechanical engineering tools. Good fit if you know GD&T, mechanisms, and full lifecycle work (design through test) and want big‑company benefits, 401(k) match, paid time off, and flexible work options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.