King of Prussia is busy and growing, which means lots of movement, deliveries, and service calls. If you like being on the road and staying active, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, hours vary

, Monday–Friday, hours vary Pay: Starting at $25.88/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and cover different routes in the station’s service area. You’ll be active all day, need to lift 50 lbs+, and must be 21+ with a valid driver’s license and a clean, neat appearance for customer contact.

Employer: Tesla

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on Tesla vehicles in the field, doing both basic and advanced diagnostics and repairs. This is a good fit if you like hands-on work with cutting-edge EV tech, using shop tools and a company laptop, and giving feedback to engineers to improve future vehicles.

Employer: Strategility Consulting LLC (Delivery Service Partner)

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time (other)

Pay: $24.50 – $25.00/hour, paid weekly

Deliver packages on 10-hour shifts with a 4-day workweek (about 40 hours), using a company vehicle and gear. This role offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), paid training, and bonuses, and is great if you enjoy fast-paced, physical work and being out on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.