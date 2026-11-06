🚔 King of Prussia Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Security and public safety roles are steady in King of Prussia, especially around retail and casino spots. If you like staying alert, helping people, and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Security Industry Specialists, Inc.

Security Industry Specialists, Inc. Location: King of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $21/hour

Work closely with a shift supervisor handling site inspections, emergency response, camera review, and special projects. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can stay professional with guests and staff, and want PTO and growth opportunities in a private security agency.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: King of Prussia, PA (premier retail location)

King of Prussia, PA (premier retail location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.66/hour

Schedule: Days – Mon–Tue 11am–7pm; Fri–Sat 10am–8pm; Sun 11am–6pm

Patrol a luxury retail environment, keep an eye on entrances, stockrooms, and parking areas, and help guests with directions and support. Comes with paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts through their scheduling tech.

Employer: Valley Forge Casino Resort (Boyd Gaming)

Location: King of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia, PA Type: Full-time

Shift: Overnight, 11pm–7am

Patrol the casino, hotel, and outdoor areas to protect guests, staff, and property, often on foot or bike. Great if you don’t mind overnights, lots of walking, and some physical work, and want experience in casino security with a major gaming company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.