💻 King of Prussia IT Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

King of Prussia’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level data roles to senior cyber and legacy systems work. If you’re in IT and local to the area, these are worth a look.

Employer: Day & Zimmermann

Day & Zimmermann Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: VOLUNTEER (listed as such, but includes full salary details)

VOLUNTEER (listed as such, but includes full salary details) Salary: $75,280 – $122,330

Entry-level data engineer role working with Microsoft Fabric, Power BI, Python/PySpark, and AI solutions. Good fit if you have a BA/BS in IT/Data/CS (or equivalent experience) and <1 year of hands-on data or analytics engineering and want to grow in a large, established company.

Employer: Skillsbay Limited

Skillsbay Limited Location: King of Prussia, PA (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: CONTRACT (long-term)

CONTRACT (long-term) Salary: Not listed

Senior role for someone with 10+ years of IBM i / AS400 experience, strong RPG/RPGLE/CL skills, and DB2/400 & SQL/400. You’ll handle development, enhancements, and production support in a complex enterprise setup; must already have valid US work authorization and be local to the Philadelphia/King of Prussia area.

Employer: Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $110,300 – $204,900

Senior cyber systems security role focused on secure architectures, DevSecOps, automation, and vulnerability management for mission systems. Requires a STEM bachelor’s, 5+ years in cybersecurity/systems engineering, experience with Linux/Windows hardening, Ansible, NIST frameworks, and the ability to obtain and maintain a DoD Top Secret clearance.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the skills listed, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.