🔧 King of Prussia Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

King of Prussia has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid full-time options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Terran's Spic and Span Cleaning Service

Terran's Spic and Span Cleaning Service Location: King of Prussia, PA (commercial warehouse)

(commercial warehouse) Salary: From $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM–1:30 PM (in person)

, (in person) Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday schedule, no nights or weekends, and clear duties: routine janitorial work, floor care (including an automatic floor scrubber), restrooms, trash, and general cleaning. Best for someone with prior commercial janitorial experience, who can be on-site by 5:00 AM and work independently.

Employer: The Alloy, a DoubleTree by Hilton (Concord Hospitality)

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Salary: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time , flexible days and hours

, flexible days and hours Why it’s worth a look: Hotel role focused on keeping public areas clean, helping housekeeping with heavy lifting, and responding to guest needs. Full-time staff can access medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, discounted hotel rooms, and training & advancement opportunities.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Salary: Not listed (full-time, competitive pay noted)

Not listed (full-time, competitive pay noted) Type: Full-time (may include some evenings/weekends)

(may include some evenings/weekends) Why it’s worth a look: You’ll help keep resident rooms and common areas clean—beds, bathrooms, dusting, floors, trash, and sometimes laundry. Offers medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, bonuses, and growth opportunities; experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.