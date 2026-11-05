undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 King of Prussia Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
King of Prussia has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to classic office support. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Executive Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Robert Half (for a non-profit client)
- Location: King of Prussia/Wayne, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support C-suite leaders at a non-profit, handling calendars, travel, meeting prep, presentations, and confidential info. You’ll also help with grant submissions, light accounting, and special projects, so it’s a good fit if you’re tech-savvy with 2+ years executive admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.
Office Administrator
- Employer: Collectible Classics
- Location: King of Prussia, PA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Handle title documents, records, and customer questions in a fast-paced office, likely tied to a dealership environment (1 year required). Great if you’re detail-focused, like paperwork and research, and enjoy helping clients; Notary Public certification is a plus.
Patient Service Representative – King of Prussia
- Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
- Location: CHOP King of Prussia Hospital, 550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
- Type: Full-time and part-time, 2nd and 3rd shift
- Pay: $21.05 – $26.35 per hour
Be the friendly face at a major children’s hospital, greeting families, checking in patients, handling insurance and payments, scheduling, and phone calls in EPIC. Good for someone with strong customer service skills who wants hospital experience and can work evening or overnight shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.