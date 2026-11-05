📋 King of Prussia Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

King of Prussia has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to classic office support. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Robert Half (for a non-profit client)

Robert Half (for a client) Location: King of Prussia/Wayne, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support C-suite leaders at a non-profit, handling calendars, travel, meeting prep, presentations, and confidential info. You’ll also help with grant submissions, light accounting, and special projects, so it’s a good fit if you’re tech-savvy with 2+ years executive admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Collectible Classics

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Handle title documents, records, and customer questions in a fast-paced office, likely tied to a dealership environment (1 year required). Great if you’re detail-focused, like paperwork and research, and enjoy helping clients; Notary Public certification is a plus.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Location: CHOP King of Prussia Hospital, 550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Type: Full-time and part-time , 2nd and 3rd shift

, Pay: $21.05 – $26.35 per hour

Be the friendly face at a major children’s hospital, greeting families, checking in patients, handling insurance and payments, scheduling, and phone calls in EPIC. Good for someone with strong customer service skills who wants hospital experience and can work evening or overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.