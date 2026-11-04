🏗️ King of Prussia Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

King of Prussia is busy with high‑level engineering work right now, from biopharma systems to space and power grid automation. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: ZETA

ZETA Location: King of Prussia, PA (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

(hybrid, ~3 days onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical design for advanced biopharma process systems (upstream, downstream, plasma, ADC, cell & gene therapy). You’ll guide junior engineers, own 3D/2D design work, ensure GMP/ASME BPE compliance, and travel up to ~15% while enjoying medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, PTO, and hybrid work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: King of Prussia, PA (supports multiple Space sites)

(supports multiple Space sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year

Manage a team of 8–12 mechanical analysts working on Strategic Reentry and missile/defense programs. You’ll lead stress, loads, and dynamics work, own cost/schedule/technical delivery, and support major reviews (SRR, PDR, CDR). Role requires US citizenship and ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance, with strong benefits and flexible work options.

Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

Location: King of Prussia, PA (plus other optional locations)

(plus other optional locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $150,000/year (range varies by level)

Own automation projects that make electric power safer and more reliable—from IED data collection and real‑time controllers to HMI/SCADA and OT networks. Role can be filled from associate to senior level, includes ~20% travel, and comes with strong benefits like employee ownership (ESOP), 401(k), generous PTO, and paid family leave.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.