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🏗️ King of Prussia Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
King of Prussia is busy with high‑level engineering work right now, from biopharma systems to space and power grid automation. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong options here with solid pay and benefits.
Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
- Employer: ZETA
- Location: King of Prussia, PA (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead mechanical design for advanced biopharma process systems (upstream, downstream, plasma, ADC, cell & gene therapy). You’ll guide junior engineers, own 3D/2D design work, ensure GMP/ASME BPE compliance, and travel up to ~15% while enjoying medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, PTO, and hybrid work.
Stress and Dynamics Associate Manager (L4)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: King of Prussia, PA (supports multiple Space sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,000 – $219,100/year
Manage a team of 8–12 mechanical analysts working on Strategic Reentry and missile/defense programs. You’ll lead stress, loads, and dynamics work, own cost/schedule/technical delivery, and support major reviews (SRR, PDR, CDR). Role requires US citizenship and ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance, with strong benefits and flexible work options.
Project Engineer I – Automation (Power Systems)
- Employer: Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)
- Location: King of Prussia, PA (plus other optional locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $150,000/year (range varies by level)
Own automation projects that make electric power safer and more reliable—from IED data collection and real‑time controllers to HMI/SCADA and OT networks. Role can be filled from associate to senior level, includes ~20% travel, and comes with strong benefits like employee ownership (ESOP), 401(k), generous PTO, and paid family leave.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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