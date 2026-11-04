👔 King of Prussia Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

King of Prussia is busy right now with leadership hiring, especially in construction, infrastructure, and high-tech program management. If you’ve got management experience, there are several strong options here.

Employer: CSL Behring

CSL Behring Location: King of Prussia, PA (or Maidenhead, UK)

(or Maidenhead, UK) Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Global head role leading R&D program and portfolio management for a major biopharma’s immunology pipeline. You’ll own strategy and delivery across complex global programs, build and lead a project management organization, and partner directly with senior R&D and TA leadership.

Employer: ARCO, a Family of Construction Companies

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonus + ESOP + 401k noted)

Lead design/build projects from estimating through closeout, with direct responsibility for project performance and profit. Strong fit if you have 3–10 years of design/build experience and want ownership, bonuses tied to results, and long-term perks like ESOP and paid sabbaticals.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Space

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,200 – $186,200 (full-time salary range)

Senior-level program planning role supporting Strategic Missile Defense programs. You’ll build and manage Integrated Master Schedules, brief leadership, and support Earned Value Management—ideal if you have 6–10+ years with tools like MS Project and an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: HNTB

Location: King of Prussia, PA (and other PA offices)

(and other PA offices) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Oversee field construction and construction management for Pennsylvania highway and bridge projects, typically $10M+ in value. Great for someone with 10+ years in heavy highway who wants to lead teams, manage contracts and change orders, and be the main client interface.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.