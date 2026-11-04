🚚 King of Prussia Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

King of Prussia has a solid mix of hands-on warehouse roles and higher-level planning and procurement jobs right now. If you’re in supply chain or logistics, there’s something here whether you like the floor, the office, or a bit of both.

Employer: Vibrantz Technologies Inc.

Vibrantz Technologies Inc. Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.70 – $27.12 per hour

Support manufacturing by receiving, storing, and tracking raw materials and inventory. This role is great if you have manufacturing experience, are detail-focused, and want steady work with a full benefits package (401k, medical, dental, vision, life & disability).

Employer: Veolia (Clean Earth Division)

Location: King of Prussia, PA

Type: Full-time

Lead transportation sourcing and vendor strategy for a major environmental services company. Ideal if you have 5+ years in procurement (3+ in transportation), enjoy negotiations and contracts, and want a role with travel up to 25% and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: David’s Bridal

Location: King of Prussia, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Plan inventory from vendor to distribution center to stores for a national bridal brand. Good fit if you have 3+ years in demand/merchandise planning or buying, strong Excel skills, and want a hybrid office schedule with solid benefits, discounts, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can show how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.