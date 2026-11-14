📅 Social Services Board Meeting – November 30

The Social Services Administrative Board will meet on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 5:30 p.m.

• Location: Conference room at the Department of Social Services, 10069 Kings Highway, King George, VA 22485

• Schedule: This board regularly meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

At these meetings, the board discusses decisions related to the state-supervised, locally administered social services department.

Residents who are interested in how local social services are run can attend this public meeting at the time and place listed above.