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🏗️ King George, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
King George’s defense and engineering scene is busy, especially around Dahlgren. If you’ve got mechanical or test skills, there are some strong career moves here right now.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – High Voltage RF Systems
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: King George, VA (onsite / hybrid per role needs)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,800 – $198,000/year
- Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret (background investigation required)
Lead complex mechanical design for high‑voltage RF and pulsed power systems used on land, air, or shipboard platforms. You’ll own advanced 3D CAD work, FEA analysis, and mentoring junior staff, with a wide salary band and a full benefits package.
Drafter / Engineering Technician – Defense CAD Design
- Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions (Piper Companies)
- Location: King George, VA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year (based on experience)
- Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret; U.S. citizenship required
- Opens for applications: 11/4/2026 (open at least 30 days from posting)
Support advanced defense systems by creating detailed 2D/3D CAD models, drawings, and full technical data packages. Great fit if you have 7+ years of mechanical drafting, are strong with SolidWorks/Creo/AutoCAD, and like hands‑on hardware development.
Junior Test Engineer – Naval Warfare Systems
- Employer: TMC Technologies
- Location: King George, VA (Dahlgren area)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active SECRET (or higher) required
- Work setup: Onsite at first; potential for some remote work after performance is established; relocation assistance available
Entry-level path into Navy combat systems testing on a 5‑year contract with NSWCDD. You’ll help with test plans, scenarios, data collection, and reports for sensors, weapons, EW, and tactical data link systems.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—clearance roles can move fast and close quietly. Polish your resume around the listed skills and apply through the links above.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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