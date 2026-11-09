undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 King County wage boost keeps child care workers on the job
💰 Wage boost pilot helps keep child care workers in King County
A King County program called Best Starts for Kids is testing a Child Care Worker Wage Boost to help keep child care staff in their jobs.
Launched in early 2025, the pilot invests $29 million in the child care workforce. Eligible workers at participating child care programs get quarterly payments from King County — $2,080 for full‑time staff and $1,040 for part‑time — on top of their regular pay.
Early results show the extra pay is working:
- 78% of workers who received the boost stayed in their jobs after a year.
- Workers were 12% less likely to look for another job.
- 74% said the boost made them plan to stay.
- 81% of program directors said it helped them keep their best staff.
Best Starts for Kids is also putting $133 million through 2027 into child care subsidies, already helping about 3,500 children from 2,000 families in King County.
More Info: More Pay, Less Turnover: Best Starts for Kids’ pil...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.