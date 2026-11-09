💰 King County wage boost keeps child care workers on the job

💰 Wage boost pilot helps keep child care workers in King County

A King County program called Best Starts for Kids is testing a Child Care Worker Wage Boost to help keep child care staff in their jobs.

Launched in early 2025, the pilot invests $29 million in the child care workforce. Eligible workers at participating child care programs get quarterly payments from King County — $2,080 for full‑time staff and $1,040 for part‑time — on top of their regular pay.

Early results show the extra pay is working:

78% of workers who received the boost stayed in their jobs after a year.

of workers who received the boost stayed in their jobs after a year. Workers were 12% less likely to look for another job.

to look for another job. 74% said the boost made them plan to stay.

said the boost made them plan to stay. 81% of program directors said it helped them keep their best staff.

Best Starts for Kids is also putting $133 million through 2027 into child care subsidies, already helping about 3,500 children from 2,000 families in King County.