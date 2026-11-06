📅 Library hosts mini Nutcracker ballet (now full)

📅 Short Nutcracker ballet performance at the library (registration full)

Ensemble Ballet Theatre will visit the library to perform a 30‑minute version of The Nutcracker, with a 10‑minute intermission where dancers teach the audience a few dance steps.

The event is for all ages and was set to take place at the King County Library System (specific branch not listed). The event listing shows “Registration full,” so no more spots are available.

For reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities at KCLS events, you can email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.

Contact for this event: Ms. Monica, Children's Librarian.