📢 How to get accessibility help for King City Council meetings

King City offers help so more people can take part in public meetings.

If you need listening or mobility assistance, contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 hours before the meeting:

Email: rsmith@ci.king-city.or.us

Phone: 503-639-4082

If you need Spanish or Chinese translation for a meeting, email generalinformation@ci.king-city.or.us at least 48 hours before the meeting.

City staff will try their best to respond quickly and meet your request.

Most King City Council meetings are shown live on the city’s YouTube channel and on Comcast Channel 30 within King City.