🛒 King City CA Retail Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings

King City has a few solid part-time retail roles right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady customer-facing work.

Employer: SPAR Group

SPAR Group Location: King City, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

This role is all about setting up displays, stocking products, and doing resets in local stores. Hours are flexible and you’ll be moving between locations, so it’s a good fit if you like variety and working on your feet.

Employer: Quickeroo (Prime Time Nutrition)

(Prime Time Nutrition) Location: King City, CA

Salary: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour

Type: Part-time (afternoons, evenings, weekends)

Help families shop for healthy foods while running the register, stocking, and keeping the store tidy. This one stands out for the strong benefits for part-time work: health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule; Spanish and a high school diploma are required.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Location: King City, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Lead a team of customer experience associates, handle scheduling, and keep the store running smoothly. This job is appealing if you want leadership experience plus access to medical, dental, paid time off, pension, 401(k), and base shopping privileges (for qualifying associates).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in King City tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.