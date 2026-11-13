Kimball’s transportation scene is busy right now, especially around the Clean Harbors incineration site. If you’ve got diesel or CDL skills, there are solid full-time roles with benefits on the table.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Kimball, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages; pay range noted by employer but not specified in posting)

Oversee the shop and keep a large fleet DOT-compliant while leading other mechanics. This role is ideal if you have 5–7 years diesel experience, know inspections, and want benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid OEM training, uniforms, and tuition help.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Kimball, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.50/hour with OT

Entry-level but physical role working mostly outdoors and around the incineration units. You’ll run roll-off trucks (Class A CDL required) and yellow-iron equipment on 4x12 rotating shifts (days/nights), with benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and training.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.