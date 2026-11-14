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🐱 Sweet Kiln Kittens Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Kittens in Kiln, MS are looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful little cat to your family, these babies at Hancock County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.
Meatball
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter
- Location: Kiln, MS
- Phone: (228) 466-4516
Meatball is a tiny gray/blue boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Meatball and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flambe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter
- Location: Kiln, MS
- Phone: (228) 466-4516
Flambe is a sweet gray/blue baby girl. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitty manners.
👉 Meet Flambe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Turkey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter
- Location: Kiln, MS
- Phone: (228) 466-4516
Turkey is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore life with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Souffle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter
- Location: Kiln, MS
- Phone: (228) 466-4516
Souffle is a mostly white baby girl with a soft, clean look and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to settle into a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Souffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Hancock County Animal Shelter at (228) 466-4516 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.