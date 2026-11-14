Kittens in Kiln, MS are looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a playful little cat to your family, these babies at Hancock County Animal Shelter would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Location: Kiln, MS

Kiln, MS Phone: (228) 466-4516

Meatball is a tiny gray/blue boy who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Meatball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Location: Kiln, MS

Kiln, MS Phone: (228) 466-4516

Flambe is a sweet gray/blue baby girl. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good kitty manners.

👉 Meet Flambe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Location: Kiln, MS

Kiln, MS Phone: (228) 466-4516

Turkey is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to explore life with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Location: Kiln, MS

Kiln, MS Phone: (228) 466-4516

Souffle is a mostly white baby girl with a soft, clean look and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to settle into a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Souffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call Hancock County Animal Shelter at (228) 466-4516 or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.