Kiln has some wonderful young dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are at the same local shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Reily is a medium-sized young girl with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s looking for a family who can give her time, training, and lots of love as she grows up. Call the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Reily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Ramona is a sleek black beauty with plenty of puppy energy left. She’ll do best with someone ready for walks, playtime, and basic training. Ask the shelter about her health, vaccines, and whether she’s housetrained yet.

👉 Meet Ramona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Roxy is a young tan pup who would love a home that can keep her active and engaged. She’s a great age to learn new things and bond closely with her people. Contact the shelter for details on her medical care and how she does with other animals.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White

White Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Riot is a handsome white youngster who’s ready for a new chapter. With structure, patience, and love, he can grow into a wonderful companion. Call the shelter to learn about his temperament, training needs, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Riot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Rainey is a sweet white girl who’s still young and eager to learn. She’ll need regular exercise and guidance as she settles into home life. The shelter can share more about her health, spay status, and how she behaves with kids and other pets.

👉 Meet Rainey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Rascal is a tan young male with a fun name and a bright future ahead. He’s at a great age for training and bonding with a new family. Reach out to the shelter to ask about his vaccinations, neuter status, and personality.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Ruby is a lovely tan-and-white young female who’s ready to shine in a forever home. She’ll benefit from regular activity and gentle training. Call the shelter to learn more about her health, behavior, and what kind of home would suit her best.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kiln, MS, please consider visiting Hancock County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (228) 466-4516 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each pup find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.