🐱 Sweet Kiln Kittens Ready for Adoption in Mississippi

Kiln has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Hancock County Animal Shelter and would love to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Tigga is a tiny gray/blue boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Tigga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Tinkie is a darling tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s a young kitten who will thrive with a family ready for kitten energy, toys, and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Tinkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Hancock County Animal Shelter

Phone: (228) 466-4516

Winkie is a sleek black baby boy with lots of life ahead of him. He’s ready for a patient, loving home where he can play, explore, and learn to be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Winkie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kiln, MS and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Hancock County Animal Shelter at (228) 466-4516 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.