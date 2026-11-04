📋 Kiln, MS Admin Jobs: Multiple School District Openings

Kiln has some solid school office jobs open right now, all with steady hours and clear duties. If you like organized work, phones, and helping a busy office run smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hancock County School District

Hancock County School District Location: Kiln, MS (District Office)

(District Office) Type: Full-time, 228 days

Salary: Central Office Salary Scale (not listed in posting)

Support the Director of Business Affairs with office work tied to 16th Section Land and other district business. You’ll handle phones, visitors, forms, supplies, data, and some bookkeeping, helping keep the central office running smoothly.

Employer: Hancock County School District

Hancock County School District Location: Kiln, MS (District Office Front Lobby)

(District Office Front Lobby) Type: Full-time, 228 days

Salary: Central Office Salary Scale (not listed in posting)

Front-facing role at the district office lobby, greeting visitors, answering phones, and managing appointments and office flow. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like being the first point of contact.

Shared qualifications for both Administrative Assistant roles:

High school diploma or higher and either Silver or higher on ACT WorkKeys, 48+ college hours, or an Associate’s Degree or beyond.

Employer: Hancock County School District

Hancock County School District Location: Kiln, MS (HNCE school site)

(HNCE school site) Type: Full-time, 228 days

Salary: Set by Board (not listed in posting)

School-based role handling secretarial and bookkeeping work like teacher attendance, substitute records, payroll prep, deposits, purchase orders, and office phones. Great if you’re detail-focused and like both office tasks and basic accounting.

Qualifications: High school diploma or higher, plus Silver or higher on ACT WorkKeys, 48+ college hours, or an Associate’s Degree or beyond.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.