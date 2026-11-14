Kilmarnock’s long‑term care scene is busy right now, with leadership roles open for experienced nurses. If you’ve got strong clinical skills and like mentoring a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services (at Lancashire Post Acute )

Marquis Health Consulting Services (at ) Location: Kilmarnock, VA

Salary: $32–$36/hour (all inclusive)

Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:00pm

Also listed on: Indeed

This role leads nursing care on a memory care unit in a 120-bed sub-acute and long-term care center. You’ll guide the care team, support person-centered care, and help shape policies, with perks like daily pay, tuition reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and EAP.

Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services (at Lancashire Post Acute )

Marquis Health Consulting Services (at ) Location: Kilmarnock, VA

Salary: $38–$45/hour (all inclusive)

Type: Full-time, 7:00am–3:00pm

This RN leadership role manages unit operations and resident outcomes in the same 120-bed facility. It’s a fit if you have 5+ years nursing experience and 2+ years in supervision, and want a stable day shift with daily pay and full benefits while leading an interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.