Kilmarnock has some very sweet kittens and young cats hoping for loving homes. All are with a local rescue that can tell you more and help you apply.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

You can fill out an adoption application for Ava on the rescue’s official website. Check her full profile for details on vaccines, spay status, and personality notes.

👉 Meet Ava and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange / Red

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Ernie is a young orange boy looking for his first real home. The rescue’s site has more info on his care, health, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet Ernie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange / Red

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Little Evie is another orange baby in need of a family. Visit her online listing to learn about her vetting, temperament, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Evie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young)

Young (not a tiny kitten, but still very young) Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Whispurr is a young brown tabby girl. The rescue’s website will have more about her history, indoor habits, and whether she’s already spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet Whispurr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Tabby baby Miso is ready to meet her future people. Check her online profile for medical details, personality notes, and adoption steps.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Mimi is a tuxedo baby with short, easy-care fur. Visit her listing to see if she might be a match for your home and to read about her vet care.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Baby Harper is another youngster in this rescue’s care. Her online profile will have photos, color details, and more about her needs and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Harper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Cream or Ivory (mostly)

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Alan is a light-colored kitten with short fur. Visit his listing to learn about his health, behavior, and how to bring him home.

👉 Meet Alan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Shelter: Garfield's Rescue, Inc

Contact: (804) 480-2066

Tootsie is a tuxedo baby also waiting at Garfield’s Rescue. Her online page will share more about her vetting, personality, and adoption process.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these Kilmarnock kittens and young cats. Call Garfield's Rescue, Inc at (804) 480-2066 or click through to any listing above to start an application or ask questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.