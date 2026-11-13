Kilmarnock has some solid part-time retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Below are several customer-facing jobs with clear pay info and well-known employers.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 100 Old Fairground Way, Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Type: Part time (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but marked Part time in details)

Part time (listed as FULL_TIME in posting, but marked Part time in details) Pay: $13.50 – $14.00/hour

Help shoppers find what they need, run the register, restock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is active and hands-on, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance even at the store level.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kilmarnock, VA

Type: Part time (~20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Work the front of the store helping customers, running the register, stocking, and supporting photo and beauty. You may also assist the pharmacy, which is great if you’re curious about healthcare and want room to grow. Part-time roles here can come with dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts, depending on hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Kilmarnock, VA

Type: Part time (benefits with a 30-hour work week)

(benefits with a 30-hour work week) Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour

Split your time between the front register and the pharmacy, helping customers, processing prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keeping shelves stocked and tidy. This is a strong pick if you want pharmacy experience, PTCB certification support, and access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discounts when benefit-eligible.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.