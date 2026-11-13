Killingly and the nearby villages are busy with retail and service hiring right now. If you like helping people face‑to‑face or over the phone, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Boot Barn

Boot Barn Location: Dayville, CT

Type: Full-time, Store Manager

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to visual merchandising and community events. This is a good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want to build and coach a high‑energy team.

Employer: DCC Propane, LLC

Location: Danielson, CT

Type: Full-time, Office-based

Salary: Not listed

Office role focused on phones, billing, and service requests for propane and water customers. Great if you like steady, detailed work, building rapport with regular customers, and being the main link between the customer and the service team.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Dayville, CT

Type: Full-time, Retail Sales

Pay Range: $16.94 – $17.30 per hour

Help customers with home improvement projects in the Building Materials department, from finding products to loading carts. Comes with big‑box perks like health insurance, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and an associate discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.