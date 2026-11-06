🤝 Killingly & Danielson CT Community Jobs – Several Roles Open

Killingly and Danielson both have strong community support networks, and they’re hiring. If you like helping people and being out in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Life

Whole Life Location: Killingly, CT

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week, Sun–Tue 8:00 PM–6:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with developmental and physical disabilities in a group home setting. You’ll help with daily living (meals, personal care, light cleaning), community activities, and goal-setting. Requires a high school diploma, valid driver’s license, and background checks; paid training, union benefits, and a raise after the 6‑month probation period.

Employer: Access Community Action Agency

Location: Danielson, CT (in-person, community-based)

(in-person, community-based) Type: Full-time (35 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00/hour

Work one-on-one with individuals and families experiencing homelessness to find and keep stable housing. You’ll do housing searches, landlord outreach, case management, and connect people to services. Bachelor’s in Human Services or related field (or strong experience) plus 2+ years in housing/case management preferred; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Danielson, CT (hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary Range: $97,990–$108,880/year + potential incentive

Be the bridge between Eversource and local communities, towns, and nonprofits. You’ll handle community outreach, support economic development, track local policy, and represent the company at meetings and events (including some evenings and emergencies). Requires a Bachelor’s in Communications/Public or Government Administration (or related) and 3+ years in community/customer care or government relations, plus a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.