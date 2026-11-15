Killeen has some strong sales roles right now, especially for people who like fast-paced work and flexible schedules. If you’re hungry to earn more and don’t mind talking to people all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN)

Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN) Location: Killeen, TX (in person)

Type: Commission, approx. 25–40 hrs/week

Commission, approx. Pay: $65,000 – $85,000 per year (commission with bonuses)

Work with military families on financial planning, life insurance, and tax prep with pre-set appointments and free leads (no cold calling). Great fit for military spouses and DoD-affiliated folks who want flexible hours, strong training, and income that can grow with your effort.

Employer: Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN)

Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN) Location: Killeen, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time, commission (Q1-focused role)

(Q1-focused role) Pay: $55,000 – $75,000 per year (commission)

Short, intense full-time Q1 role helping servicemembers and DoD employees with tax planning and tax preparation plus financial products. You get pre-set appointments, no prospecting, no collecting money, and daily advances—ideal if you’re confident with people and want to turn one quarter into a big earning season.

Employer: Mcleod Service Department

Location: Killeen, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time, commission

Pay: $4,000 – $17,500 per month (uncapped commission)

High-energy car sales role built for people from restaurants, retail, gyms, call centers, or other fast-paced jobs who want to finally get paid for their hustle. Comes with paid training, health/vision/dental, PTO, flexible schedule, and growth into management if you perform.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.