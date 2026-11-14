⚠️ Killeen city offices closed Dec. 3; trash day change

The City of Killeen will close all administrative offices and facilities on Thursday, Dec. 3 due to anticipated activity around the scheduled execution of Nidal Hasan.

Here’s what residents need to know:

City offices/facilities: Closed Thursday, Dec. 3 . Expected to reopen Friday, Dec. 4 .

Closed . Expected to reopen . Emergency services: Police and fire will operate as normal. For emergencies, call 911 .

For emergencies, call . Trash collection: If your regular pickup is Thursday , it will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 2 instead. All other collection days stay the same.

If your regular pickup is , it will be collected on instead. Transfer Station: Open Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Closed Thursday, Dec. 3 .

Open Closed . Recycling Center: Closed Thursday, Dec. 3.

For updates, visit www.killeentexas.gov or sign up for alerts through the Resident Portal or by texting KilleenTX to 38276 and following the prompts.