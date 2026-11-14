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Killeen
⚠️ Killeen city offices closed Dec. 3; trash moved to Dec. 2
2 days ago
⚠️ Killeen city offices closed Dec. 3; trash day change
The City of Killeen will close all administrative offices and facilities on Thursday, Dec. 3 due to anticipated activity around the scheduled execution of Nidal Hasan.
Here’s what residents need to know:
- City offices/facilities: Closed Thursday, Dec. 3. Expected to reopen Friday, Dec. 4.
- Emergency services: Police and fire will operate as normal. For emergencies, call 911.
- Trash collection: If your regular pickup is Thursday, it will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 2 instead. All other collection days stay the same.
- Transfer Station: Open Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Closed Thursday, Dec. 3.
- Recycling Center: Closed Thursday, Dec. 3.
For updates, visit www.killeentexas.gov or sign up for alerts through the Resident Portal or by texting KilleenTX to 38276 and following the prompts.
More Info: Killeen citywide closure of offices and facilities...
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