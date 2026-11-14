Killeen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff. If you’re in medical or mental health care, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Killeen, TX (hybrid, weekly in-office time)

Type: Full-time, 100% outpatient

Salary: $322,000–$430,000+ (productivity-based, annual cash bonus plan)

Adult or child psychiatrists can step into a modern, outpatient-only role with no call and no weekends, plus a sign-on bonus and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, parental leave, more). Flexible schedules, strong admin support, and digital tools make this a good fit if you want high earnings and better work/life balance.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health

Location: Memorial Hospital – Killeen, TX (Outpatient CT)

Type: PRN (variable shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Work in outpatient CT at the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, with immediate eligibility for health benefits, 401(k) with dollar-for-dollar match up to 5%, PTO from day one, and tuition reimbursement (based on position/level). Great if you’re ARRT-certified in CT (plus R or N/CNMT) and want flexible hours while building experience in a busy imaging setting.

Employer: Central Texas Day Surgery Center (Integrated Pain Associates)

Location: Killeen, TX

Type: Not stated (standard RN role in surgery center)

Salary: Not listed

Join a pain-focused surgery center handling pre-op, circulating, and post-op care, with a schedule that’s hard to beat: Mon–Thu ~7:45–5:00, Fri ~7:45–2:00 (hours may vary). You’ll manage patient assessments, IVs, consents, and discharge teaching, with a benefits package that includes multiple medical/dental options, vision, company-paid life insurance, and short/long-term disability; bilingual RNs are especially welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.