🚨 Motorcyclist killed in crash on Stan Schlueter Loop

Killeen Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, around 12:24 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop (FM 3470).

Investigators say a 24-year-old man, riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle westbound, was reported by witnesses to be going at a high rate of speed and passing between vehicles. A white Ford F-150, driven by a 40-year-old man, was also heading west and turning right into a driveway.

As the truck turned, the motorcycle tried to pass on the right and hit the passenger side of the truck. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and ended up under the truck.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered. No one else was hurt.

Police have identified the rider as Stephen Michael King Swope, 24. The Killeen Police Traffic Unit is still investigating.