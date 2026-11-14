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🚨 Killeen police ID rider killed in Stan Schlueter Loop crash
🚨 Motorcyclist killed in crash on Stan Schlueter Loop
Killeen Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, around 12:24 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop (FM 3470).
Investigators say a 24-year-old man, riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle westbound, was reported by witnesses to be going at a high rate of speed and passing between vehicles. A white Ford F-150, driven by a 40-year-old man, was also heading west and turning right into a driveway.
As the truck turned, the motorcycle tried to pass on the right and hit the passenger side of the truck. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and ended up under the truck.
He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered. No one else was hurt.
Police have identified the rider as Stephen Michael King Swope, 24. The Killeen Police Traffic Unit is still investigating.
More Info: Killeen Police Identify Motocyclist in Fatal Crash...
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